08/21 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: WWE ThunderDome debut, the final push for SummerSlam, AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Big E vs. Sheamus

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: WWE ThunderDome debut, the final push for SummerSlam, AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Big E vs. Sheamus, and more (35:06)…

Click here for the August 21 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...