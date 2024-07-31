NXT TV on Syfy rating: Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 468,000 viewers for Syfy Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 633,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.19 rating. The numbers dropping was expected due to the show moving to Syfy this week and next week. One year earlier, the August 1, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 717,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating for the Great American Bash fallout show.