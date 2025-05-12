The Miz named host of the “American Gladiators” reboot

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin” has been named the host of the American Gladiators reboot, according to Variety.com. The series will stream on Amazon Prime. Read more at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: Good for Miz. The original American Gladiators host Mike Adamle crossed over to WWE, so I suppose it’s only appropriate that Miz crosses over to host the latest incarnation of the series. The 2008 reboot on NBC also had a pro wrestling connection, as Hulk Hogan co-hosted the show with Laila Ali.