WWE Raw results (5/12): Powell’s live review of the Backlash fallout show featuring Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez and Giulia, AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor, The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,668)

Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

Streamed live May 12, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] A memorial graphic paid tribute to the late Sabu…

Michael Cole checked in on commentary while a done shot aired of the host venue’s exterior. Cole narrated arrival/backstage shots of The Judgment Day, AJ Styles, Iyo Sky, and the duo of Roxanne Perez and Giulia. Cole said the women’s tag team match would be the Raw main event…

A highlight video recapped last week’s segment involving Jey Uso and Paul Heyman, and Jey vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship…

CM Punk made his entrance for an in-ring promo. There were loud chants for Punk, who said he can’t shake being pissed off. He said he has a lot of enemieis and it would have been easier to list who he’s not pissed off at. Punk said number one with a bullet would Punk himself.

Punk said it’s not the first time that Paul Heyman has stabbed him in the back. Punk said it’s on him because he likes to trust his friends. He recalled Heyman slamming a ladder on his head and giving him 13 staples years ago. Punk said he thought they moved past that. Punk said Jey warned him about Heyman. Punk said Heyman is who he has always been. “Paul’s a fat little snake,” Punk said, and added that he couldn’t wait to get his hands around his neck and squeeze it until his eyeballs pop.

Paul Heyman introduced himself. Punk asked where he was. Heyman stormed onto the stage. Punk told him to choose his words wisely because they would be his last.

Seth Rollins’ entrance music played. Rollins and Bron Breakker walked out and stood next to Heyman on the stage. Heyman handed Rollins the mic while another Punk chant broke out. Rollins said just when he thought Punk couldn’t get more selfish or egotistical, he found a way. Rollins said Heyman was Punk’s best friend, and Punk made Heyman’s life hell heading into WrestleMania.

Rollins accused Punk of gaslighting everyone while claiming that Heyman betrayed him. Rollins called Punk trash and said he’s the reason that Rollins isn’t the World Heavyweight Champion. Punk said that as long as he’s on two feet, Rollins won’t be World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins said Punk loves to play the victim and desperately wants to die a martyr. “I believe that can be arranged,” Rollins said while looking at Breakker. “I hope you have prepared your last words. Rollins patted Breakker on the shoulder, and then Breakker headed to the ring.

Breakker got the better of Punk and worked him over with punches while Rollins entered the ring. Punk caught Breakker with a kick and then threw punches at Rollins. Breakker recovered and put the boots to Punk.

Sami Zayn ran out and helped Punk, but the heel duo remained in offensive control. Heyman handed a chair to Rollins. As Rollins wound up to hit Punk with the chair, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso entered the ring and stopped him from using it. Jey, Punk, and Zayn stood tall in the ring while the heels retreated…

Powell’s POV: The babyfaces have three wrestlers, so it’s logical to suspect that there will be a new addition to the heel side soon.

Penta made his entrance for a match against Chad Gable while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor heading into a commercial break… [C] Cole hyped Night of Champions for June 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with the Smackdown go-home show…

Cole was shown seated at ringside and said that Pat McAfee was expected to appear at some point. McAfee’s entrance theme plaeyd. McAfee came out wearing glasses and slapped hands as he headed ringside. McAfee stood on the ring steps and played to the fans, then walked over and hugged Cole. McAfee climbed on top of the broadcast table and played to the fans again before settling in on commentary…

Powell’s POV: It’s disappointing that McAfee was slapping hands and hopping around like nothing happened when he really should have been selling the effects of having a match with Gunther just 48 hours earlier.

1. Penta vs. Chad Gable (w/Ivy Nile). Gable’s entrance was not televised. Gable made an early play for Penta’s mask while both men were on the ropes. Penta fought him off and knocked him off the ropes by throwing elbows at his head. Moments later, Penta dove from the ring, but Gable hit him in midair. [C]

Penta went for a Backstabber, but Gable held the ropes and shrugged him off. Gable hit a top rope moonsault and got a near fall. Penta came back moments with a superkick. Penta set up for The Sacrifice, but Gable countered into an ankle lock. Penta rolled out of the ankle lock and hooked Gable’s legs while getting a two count. Gable rolled up Penta for a two count of his own.

Gable sat Penta on a top turnbuckle and then joined him on the ropes. Gable jawed at Penta, who gave him the Cero Miedo hand gesture. Penta tapped Gable, who performed a back flip off the top rope and landed on his feet. Penta jumped from the top rope and hit Gable with a Destroyer and then scored the pin…

Penta beat Chad Gable in 11:00.

Penta sold his left arm, and Gable had some blood on his face while he was mean-facing at ringside…

A Roxanne Perez and Giulia promo video aired. Perez did the bulk of the talking, and subtitles were used when Giulia spoke… [C] Footage aired of Kofi Kingston visiting the Louisville Slugger baseball bat headquarters…

Inside the Judgment Day clubhouse, Dominik Mysterio spoke with Liv Morgan on the phone while Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez, Carlito, and JD McDonagh stood by. Dom was thrown off by Morgan telling him “good morning,” even though it was evening in Louisville.

Dom spoke with Balor while recalling that he hesitated and it nearly cost him the Intercontinental Title during his match with Penta at Backlash. Balor told him that he was getting paranoid like Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley did while they were champions, then added that everything worked out at Backlash. McDonagh tried to explain time zones to Dom…

A video package recapped Gunther beating McAfee at Backlash…

McAfee waved to the fans in response to the ovation they gave him. A “McAfee” chant broke out. Cole encouraged McAfee to stand up. McAfee hopped on the table and played to the fans. McAfee sat down and spoke about how everything was sore. He said Gunther’s chop popped a blood vessel in his eye. McAfee said he respects Gunther even more, and he thinks maybe Gunther now has a little for him and Cole…

Powell’s POV: I still wish McAfee would physically sell the effects of the match, but at least he’s talking about the beating that Gunther gave him.

World Tag Team Champions “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance. Cole said they would sit in on commentary for the War Raiders vs. Creed Brothers match… [C]

Cole announced Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk and Sami Zayn for Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24…

Backstage, Sami Zayn asked CM Punk if he was good heading into their SNME tag match. Punk admitted that he’s having a hard time trusting anyone. Zayn said he had a hard time trusting Punk not all that long ago. Zayn said they would take the bout if they worked together. Zayn held up his hand, and then Punk gave him a fist bump…

2. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed. The entrances were not televised. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were on commentary. Julius suplexed Erik at ringside and then kipped up. The New Day duo applauded him heading into a break. [C]

[Hour Two] Julius caught Ivar on the top rope and then superplexed him. Brutus followed up with a moonsault and got a two count. Erik tagged in and suplexed both opponents. Ivar went for his handspring move, but the Creeds caught him and slammed him, which led to a near fall.

Ivar and Woods ended up jawing at one another, which distracted the referee. Kingston ran up the steps and hit Ivar, who was on the middle rope. The Creeds took advantage of the situation and hit the Brutus Ball on Ivar, who was then pinned by Brutus…

Julius Creed and Brutus Creed defeated “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar in 10:25.

Powell’s POV: The broadcast team played up the possibility of the Creeds facing New Day. I suppose it’s possible, but it would be a heel vs. heel match, so I won’t be surprised if they actually go with a Triple Threat.

Inside a dressing room, Seth Rollins spoke with Bron Breakker while Paul Heyman watched. Rollins said their adversaries probably thought they were winning the battle. Rollins said they have no idea what he is capable of. Rollins said he had one more thing he wanted Breakker to do before he took off. Rollins whispered to Breakker, who looked surprised by what Rollins told him. Heyman smiled in the background. “And have some fun,” Rollins said before patting Breakker on the back. Breakker flashed a sinister smile…

Backstage, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce told Jey Uso that he would hear something later in the show, but he wanted him to hear it from him first. They bumped fists. Jey walked through the back, and Finn Balor was shown talking with Roxanne Perez in the background…

Powell’s POV: That’s at least twice that Balor and Perez have been shown chatting in a background shot. I’m curious to see where it goes.

Footage aired from after last week’s Raw of Jey Uso shaking hands with fans after last week’s Raw went off the air. A hoodie-wearing Logan Paul punched Jey from behind the barricade. Cole said the footage had over 16 million views within 12 hours of going online. Cole hyped Jey vs. Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday Night’s Main Event…

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso emerged from a concourse area and then went up the steps and pumped his arms with the fans before heading to the ring. Jey called for an encore. Jey said he has a big target on his back. Jey said Logan Paul has said that Jey isn’t championship material and has a glass jaw. Jey said they will meet face-to-face on SNME. Jey was promising that he would still be the World Heavyweight Champion when he was interrupted by entrance music.

Gunther made his entrance. Once Gunther entered the ring and a “You tapped out” chant broke out. Gunther told Jey that the unimaginable came true in that Jey is the World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther said it was the first time since that moment that they’d met. “Do you mean the moment when I made you tap out?” Jey asked.

Gunther said he knows what it’s like to be a champion, and noted that 80 percent of his time in the company has been spent as a champion. Gunther said just because he understands doesn’t mean his opinion of Jey has changed. Gunther said Jey is not a natural champion like he is. Gunther said he was surprised that Jey hadn’t shared the news yet.

Gunther announced that the winner of Jey vs. Logan Paul will have the honor of handing over the World Heavyweight Championship to its rightful holder. Gunther said that he will challenge for the championship on June 9 in Phoenix, Arizona. Gunther said he hopes it’s Jey because he would love nothing more than to shut up Jey and the people for good by reminding Jey of his place.

Jey took offense at Gunther talking about “his place.” Jey said he was walking it back and he would walk it back the same way he did at WrestleMania by walking out as World Heavyweight Champion…

Powell’s POV: I guess that means the World Heavyweight Championship will not be defended at Money in the Bank on June 9. No complaints. One of the perks of going with five-match premium live event cards is that WWE can hold some big matches on Raw and Smackdown. In fact, I wish Tony Khan would follow suit in AEW. I’m not saying that AEW should go with five-match pay-per-views, but they’ve been known to go overboard with up to 14 matches if you count the pre-show matches.

An Iyo Sky video promo aired, and then Cole hyped the tag team main event…

The broadcast team spoke about the death of Sabu while still shots of Sabu were shown. Cole recalled Sabu having a feud with his friend Taz. McAfee said Sabu put his life on the line while performing for the fans, and they are forever grateful for his service to the industry. Cole offered condolences to Sabu’s family and friends… [C]

Powell’s POV: The memorial graphic at the start of the show is always a nice gesture, but it was good to see the company do a little more for Sabu.

Jackie Redmond was interviewing Ludwig Kaiser when a clanging sound interrupted her. Redmond ended the interview. Jey Uso was shown laid out with Bron Breakker standing over him. Breakker walked away with Paul Heyman. Sami Zayn, CM Punk, and others showed up to check on Jey. Cole said this was obviously what Rollins asked Breakker to do…

Finn Balor made his entrance with JD McDonagh and Carlito. AJ Styles made his entrance…

3. Finn Balor (w/JD McDonagh, Carlito) vs. AJ Styles. Cole said this was the fourth singles match between Balor and Styles, and he acknowledged they are former leaders of Bullet Club. Styles cleared Balor from the ring before they cut to a break less than two minutes into the match.

Styles performed a ushigoroshi and then covered Balor for a two count. Styles set up Balor for a move, but he let him go when McDonagh climbed on the apron. Styles moved toward McDonagh, who dropped off the apron. Balor tried to take advantage of the distraction, but he and Styles clotheslined one another. [C]

Styles caught Balor in a Calf Crusher, but Balor reached the ropes to break it. A short time later, Styles hit a Styles Clash for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Styles set up for another, but Carlito climbed on the apron. The referee dealt with Carlito, while Styles knocked McDonagh off the apron on the other side of the ring. Balor took advantage of the distraction and got a near fall.

Penta showed up and dove off the barricade onto Carlito, then hit a backbreaker on McDonagh. Penta jumped off the back of McDonagh and hit a Destroyer on Carlito. In the ring, Styles hit Balor with a Phenomenal Forearm and then pinned him…

AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor in 17:00.

Powell’s POV: A solid television match with a crowd-pleasing appearance by Penta to help Styles overcome the numbers advantage.

Cole narrated highlights of Lyra Valkyria defeating Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Backlash… Lynch was shown walking backstage. In the background, Karrion Kross presented Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods with Kross t-shirts… [C]

Becky Lynch was seated on the top turnbuckle coming out of the break.