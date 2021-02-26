What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: AEW star Jon Moxley defends the IWGP U.S. Championship

February 26, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Jon Moxley vs. Kenta for the IWGP U.S. Championship.

-Ren Narita vs. Chris Dickinson.

-The DKC, Kevin Knight, Clark Connors, and TJP vs. Logan Riegel, Sterling Riegel, ACH, and Brody King.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

