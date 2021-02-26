Amy Rose on why she re-signed with Ring of Honor, the ups and downs of the ROH women’s division, whether she intends to wrestle

CategoriesInterview Highlights ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“Andrew Thompson Interviews” with guest Amy Rose

Host: Andrew Thompson

Full interview available at YouTube.com and PostWrestling.com

Amy on why she re-signed with ROH this year: “The reason I decided to go back to Ring of Honor, stay with the company is because honestly, they are taking care of all of us. Throughout this entire pandemic, I would say there’s maybe nine months where I couldn’t be at the events. So all of my input was through social media, making content for the fans on [ROH] Week By Week and throughout that entire process, Ring of Honor continued to pay me and my colleagues and to me, that spoke volumes. That meant a lot to me that they were willing to take care of us and help us throughout these tough times.

“There’s a lot of companies that I’ve seen that weren’t as kind, let people go during these tough times and that’s what really helped me make that decision to say, ‘Alright, you guys invested in me. Now, I do have the opportunity to come back and be at the shows. I’m gonna give 110 percent there.’ The other reason that I decided to stay with Ring of Honor is because I feel like they’re my family. I’ve been there for a very long time now. I started 2017, like you said, ringing the bell and I’ve never looked back. I’ve been grinding it out, went through the dojo system and these are my family members. These are the people that I spend so much time with, so for me it was really an easy choice.”

Hopes that ROH’s women’s division gets a reboot/if she plans to wrestle more regularly: “So I think for me, I really enjoy all aspects of wrestling. I love being ringside as a manager, I love helping the guys come together, come up with plans, make everything come through, and I love just to be able to be part of the match. Not necessarily being in the match, to me, is really special. I like to tell a story, so for me that is always really cool. But I will say after so much time in the Ring of Honor dojo, all the drills I did, all the matches I’d had, all the times where I got my butt beat, I definitely would love the opportunity to step into the ring and represent for the women’s division in Ring of Honor, and I’m hoping and I’m praying that just like the Pure division, the women’s division gets a reboot as well and we get to bring in there some new ladies and hopefully get time for that Women of Honor Championship.”

Ups and downs of ROH’s women’s division: “Definitely. I think that it’s definitely had its ups and downs. There’s definitely been some struggles. A lot of talent that will start with us and then will end up finding opportunities elsewhere. Sometimes that will cause a little bit of a setback, but I do believe that when we come back, it’s gonna be something different and it’s gonna be a lot more focused and a lot more attention will be put on it and I’m excited to see all the new talent that may be coming through. I’m excited to see the girls that have been there for a very long time: Sumie Sakai, Mandy Leon, I’m excited for Angelina [Love], all these women who really haven’t had the opportunity to shine during this pandemic. I’m so excited for them to come back and have that opportunity and I’ve seen Maria Kanellis is now coming in, she’s hearing everyone’s voice so I think the best thing you guys can do is choose your honor like she says. Speak your mind, let them know that women’s wrestling is important to you guys and let them know who you guys wanna see in the ring.”