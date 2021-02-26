WWE Elimination Chamber poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 34 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 24 percent, and D finished third with 16 percent.

-50 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Elimination Chamber match, while the Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy Chamber match for the WWE Championship, and McIntyre vs. The Miz for the WWE Championship tied for second with 20 percent each.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the show a C grade. We both picked the Smackdown Elimination Chamber match as the best of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, and pay-per-view events.