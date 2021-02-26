MLW announces another match for Wednesday’s Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid for Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid for this Wednesday, March 3 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

The Heavyweight Hustle has steamrolled over the competition since Calvin Tankman debuted in November. The undefeated 355 pounder now faces his biggest challenge to date as he battles former AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid.

With both men jockeying for position in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 10, the outcome of this match could have championship implications.

Will Laredo rebound from a heartbreaking title loss to Lio Rush? Will Tankman showcase his aerial arsenal and dominate AAA’s top ranked luchador?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Jordan Oliver (challenger)

•Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.