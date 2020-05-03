Powell’s MLW Fusion TV Review: AAA and MLW Super Series continues with Vikingo, Octagon Jr., and Myzteziz Jr. vs. Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, and Kotto Brazil for the AAA Trios Titles, Poder Del Norte vs. Black Destiny, Fantastick, and Rayo Star

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 108)

Taped March 13, 2020 in Tijuana, Mexico at Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez

Aired May 2, 2020 on beIN Sports and MLW’s YouTube Page

Fusion opened with an Injustice video that featured Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, and Kotto Brazil. Reed said to put some respect on the Injustice name because “we are the best group doing this shit”… The Fusion opening aired…

Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch were on commentary and noted that MLW entered the show leading 4-2 in the the Super Series. Kirsch said Davey Boy Smith Jr. would be interviewed, and the show would open with a AAA exhibition match…

1. “Poder Del Norte” Mocho Cota Jr., Tito Santana, and Carta Brava Jr. vs. Black Destiny, Fantastick, and Rayo Star. Poder Del Norte translates to Power of the North. Oh, and it’s not that Tito Santana from WWE. A Contra Unit logo flashed to as the match was getting started. Rayo Star was catapulted by one opponent and another hit him with a chair shot. The Poder Del Norte took him to ringside, pressed him overhead, and threw him onto some chairs over the barricade. Ouch.

The match resumed coming out of a commercial break with a double stomp from one of the Poder Del Norte onto Fantastick. Rayo Star broke up the pin attempt. Rayo Star performed a nice Spanish Fly for a near fall, then took a crucifix powerbomb and was nearly pinned. Black Destiny placed Cota over the barricade and then performed a suicide dive onto him.

A woman who accompanied Poder Del Norte performed a dive off the top rope onto the other team. A short time later, Black Destiny was dragged to the middle of the ring where he was frogsplashed and then pinned by all three opponents…

“Poder Del Norte” Mocho Cota Jr., Tito Santana, and Carta Brava Jr. beat Black Destiny, Fantastick, and Rayo Star.

Powell’s POV: I have no idea what just happened. The fans reacted to the big spots regardless of which team was on the offensive. It was entertaining and there was some impressive athleticism, but I’m just not familiar with these teams.

The broadcast team recapped Savio Vega’s issues with The Dynasty…

The latest Lifestyles of the Rich and Dynastic aired. Richard Holliday and Alex Hammerstone were outside a yellow house in Puerto Rico. Hammerstone said it was Savio Vega’s childhood home and his mother still lives there. Holliday said Vega’s mother ran into some financial hardships, so he bought it. “Not only do I have the Caribbean Title, I have the title to the house,” Holliday boasted. He said he’s thinking of turning it into a condo and going the Airbnb route since he didn’t trust that someone would pay rent for a full year. Hammerstone said they could vacation there, then they bought laughed at the thought of actually vacationing in Puerto Rico. They agreed that the place smelled and opted to leave…

Bocchini spoke about the MLW Anthology Series. He said they will go all the way back to 2002 and labeled it must see TV… Bocchini recapped Brian Pillman Jr. and Davey Boy Smith Jr. winning last week’s main event. Footage aired of Injustice attacking Pillman only to be fought off by Smith before they could cut his hair…

Brian Pillman Jr. delivered a backstage promo and said Oliver would get his chance to cut his hair off. Pillman challenged Oliver to a hair vs. hair match…

Kirch hyped Los Parks facing Psycho Clown and two partners of his choosing for next week’s final match in the Super Series… An MLW merch ad aired…

A video package spotlighted the AAA Trios Champions…

Another LA Park cooking segment aired. He was joined by the rest of Los Parks. The trio made a pork dish and LA Park encouraged (via subtitles) Psycho Clown to eat well before their match next week. Park showed off his recipe and encouraged everyone to wash their hands well to avoid catching the coronavirus.

Park spoke about Pagano coming to MLW and said a lot of talent is coming to MLW. He said they better bust their ass in the U.S. and said they fight with pride. Park put the pork in and said it was Psycho Clown’s father Super Porky. Park said Psycho Clown shouldn’t expect everything to be handed to him in MLW. Park said he wants him to be successful so that he can kick his ass.

Park added sausage and steak and other ingredients while talking about Los Parks want to fight for titles in each division. They continued to grumble about the clowns and said Konnan was bringing them to MLW. Park said he and Konnan never got along. He told him to smuggle in whoever he wants so that he can beat him and Konnan will have to say he’s the best. Park complained that he put too much garlic on his food. He also talked about how Mexicans have “big sausages.”

Powell’s POV: This segment might be the real reason the experts are talking about the possibility of a meat shortage. I don’t know if I’m hungry, but I could definitely use a bong hit after that segment. This went on a long time. It was like a mini cooking show within a pro wrestling show.

Kirsch recapped the Super Series while highlights were shown. He noted that the next match was the PENULTIMATE match in the series and that AAA could only hope to finished tied with MLW…

Davey Boy Smith delivered a promo in an empty venue while standing in front of a ring. Smith questioned where Jacob Fatu was hiding. Smith said it’s only a matter of time before he gets Fatu in the ring. Smith said he trained in the ring he was standing in front of earlier in the day while Fatu hid at home. Smith said Rey Mysterio used to practice in the same ring. Smith said he performs for his family, friends, and fans. Smith said that when he hits Fatu’s “fat ass” with his powerslam and somehow Fatu kicks out, he will put him in the crossface and he will either tap out or pass out…

Powell’s POV: Smith is making strikes with his mic work. He showed more fire than usual in that promo. He may never be known as a great promo, but he is turning up the intensity during the build to his MLW Title match with Fatu.

Mance Warner was featured in a YouTube video. He said he just got off the phone with Savio Vega and learned that Richard Holliday bought his house. Warner said that was cold blooded. He turned his focus to Alex Hammerstone. He said it doesn’t matter how much candy Hammerstone buys in Mexico and injects in his ass. Warner said he could use a baseball bat on Hammerstone’s knees or headbutt him and open him up.

Warner said he’s coming for the MLW National Openweight Championship and will whoop Hammerstone’s ass in the ring, out of the ring, in the parking lot, and in front of his people. Warner said he does what he does for the fans and won’t quit. Warner said he and Hammerstone are going to war, then said that’s too light. He said one of them won’t be the same when they are done…

Bocchini said Dan Lambert filed a lawsuit against Low Ki for starting a brawl before a scheduled press conference…

Psicosis and Nino Hamburguesa were announced as Psycho Clown’s partners for next week’s match against Los Parks…

2. “Jinetes del Aire” Vikingo, Octagon Jr., and Myzteziz Jr. vs. “Injustice” Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, and Kotto Brazil for the AAA Trios Titles. Jinetes del Aire translates to Air Raiders in English. During the ring entrances, the Injustice trio threw tortilla shells to the crowd. The broadcast team spoke of the young age of the Injustice members and said agreed that the trio doesn’t even know how good they actually are yet.

Brazil was isolated, chopped, and worked over by his opponents. Brazil was launched into the air by one opponent and then hit with a missile dropkick by Vikingo. Cool spot. Vikingo also performed a shooting star press on Reed and the pin was broken up by Oliver. Jinetes del Aire took turns lighting up Oliver with chops, running forearms, and other moves. Jinetes del Aire went for a triple pin, but Brail broke it up.

Injustice came back and performed a nice neckbreaker into a backbreacker double team move on Vikingo. The broadcast team grumbled about another display of strange officiating. Later, Injustice put Myzteziz Jr. in a triple submission hold. Brian Pillman Jr. ran out and spat beer at Brazil. Pillman stuck around and stopped Brazil from using a chair. Jinetes del Aire took out Reed and Oliver at ringside. In the ring, Vikingo hit a meteora and followed up with a wild 630 senton from the top rope and scored the pin, complete with a quick count from the referee…

Vikingo, Octagon Jr., and Myzteziz Jr. beat Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, and Kotto Brazil to retain the AAA Trios Titles (MLW leads the series 4-3 over AAA).

The broadcast team hyped next week’s Los Parks vs. Psycho Clown, Psicosis, and Nino Hamburguesa in the final match of the MLW-AAA Super Series…

Powell’s POV: An entertaining lucha style trios match with everyone involved and no tags. There were plenty of cool high spots and innovative moves from both teams. There’s no shame in losing to the champions, but I like that the interference by Brian Pillman Jr. protected the Injustice trio, which is really starting to click with me. Vikingo really impressed in his Impact Wrestling matches and he was even more impressive in this match in front of his home country fans. Overall, a good episode. It’s a shame that next week’s show will be the last of the first run episodes for the time being, but I am looking forward to checking out the MLW Anthology Series. John Moore will be by with his weekly audio review of this episode for Dot Net Members.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

