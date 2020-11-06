11/6 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Curt Stallion and August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese, and Ashante Adonis vs. Mansoor

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 204)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed November 6, 2020 on WWE Network

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary…

1. Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis vs. Mansoor. The match started with Adonis feigning a handshake, which Mansoor saw through and slapped away while saying that he doesn’t like or respect Adonis. They locked up strong, with the two backing each other into a corner and getting into a shoving match. Mansoor and Adonis bent back the arm of Adonis to ground him, using wrist lock to wear him down.

Adonis twisted out and hit a hip toss before the two got into another shoving match. Mansoor tried for a single leg takedown, but Adonis caught him with a Guillotine and attempted a submission. Mansoor got to his feet and struggled until the crowd rallied behind him and he was able to flip out and force a running exchange in which Adonis missed a dropkick. This allowed Mansoor to try for his own front facelock, but Adonis reversed into a Flapjack and followed up with a Cross Body.

Adonis went to the apron and struck Mansoor before trying to head to the top rope. However, Mansoor knocked him off the top rope and turned the tables. Mansoor struck at Adonis repeatedly, trying for a cover after a couple of standing fist drops, getting only a two count. Mansoor then tried for a front facelock, but Adonis was able to lift him up and force Mansoor to transition to a grounded front sleeper.

Adonis looked out, and only just managed to stay awake. Adonis almost tapped but fought to his feet and was finally able to toss Mansoor off. Adonis saw Mansoor going for a front facelock again but reversed into a Lariat and built some space. Adonis struck and Mansoor again and hit an Irish Whip rebound Dropkick to ground Mansoor.

Adonis hit a top rope Cross Body and went right into the cover, but Mansoor reversed and forced Adonis to kick out. Adonis then caught Mansoor in a roll up, but Mansoor kicked out. Mansoor caught Adonis running and tried for Sliced Bread No. 2, but Adonis reversed for a second. This wasn’t enough however as Mansoor lifted Adonis up for the Two Winged Angel and got the pinfall victory.

Mansoor defeated Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis

Anish’s Thoughts: This was a really fun match and one that was miles better than any of their previous matches. After the match, Mansoor and Adonis shook hands, seemingly putting a cap on any bad blood between them for now. I really liked the story told between them, with Mansoor referencing their matches in the past, as well as their match which included call backs to their working of the front facelock and the dropkick. I also liked that the commentators mentioned that Mansoor is currently undefeated in WWE, giving every match of his at least some meaning, not that this one needed it because it had a solid story.

After the match Curt Stallion addressed his feud with Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese and introduced his tag team partner for tonight August Grey.

2. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. Curt Stallion and August Grey. The two to start in the ring were Nese and Grey, with the two men locking up and working to the corner where Nese immediately tagged in Daivari who immediately whipped Grey to the ropes only for him to come back and hit him with a Head Scissors takedown.

Grey then controlled Daivari and tagged in Stallion for a double team elbow followed by Stallion using a wrist lock to push Daivari to the ground. Stallion and Grey tagged in and out until eventually, Stallion hit Daivari with a running dropkick for a one count. Stallion and Daivari continued to struggle, with Daivari pushing Stallion to the corner, where Nese distracted him, allowing Daivari to clothesline him to the mat.

Daivari and Nese now tagged in and out, hitting stomps and neckbreakers on Stallion. Nese then whipped Stallion across the ring for a running back elbow for a two count. Nese chopped Stallion and tried for a suplex, but Stallion rolled through and tagged in Grey who rushed Nese and smacked Daivari off the apron.

Grey caught Nese with a Cross body for a second, but got distracted by Daivari from the apron, allowing Nese to hit a Hotshot and the springboard moonsault for a two count. Nese then pushed Grey into the corner and tagged in Daivari who tossed Grey to the outside. Daivari rammed his head on the announce table and then back into the ring for a suplex and a two count.

Nese and Daivari doubled up on Grey, with Nese locking in a chin lock until eventually Grey got to his feet. Nese dragged him down by his hair and tagged Daivari in again, who tried for a reverse facelock of his own. Grey struggled to his feet and starting firing back at Daivari before trying to jump over him for the tag, but Daivari tossed him away and used a drop toe hold to trip him and tag in Nese.

Nese then used a Body Scissors to try and squeeze Grey, but Grey elbowed him away and got to his feet, where he was able to smack Nese off him and hit a big back suplex and tagged in Stallion. Daivari got hit by an immediate German suplex, followed by a big running corner Dropkick. Stallion followed up with a whip up DDT and tagged in Grey who combined with Stallion for a striking combo into a double underhook driver.

Nese broke up the cover and tagged himself in, waking Daivari up to try for a double suplex. Grey reversed and put up a fight, striking at both men and eventually tossing Daivari out of the ring. Grey and Nese faced each other, with Nese hitting the reverse Package Driver, with Stallion this time breaking up the cover.

Nese and Grey once again engaged, with Nese being able to shoot Grey into the ropes where Daivari hit him with a blind punch utilizing a foreign object. This allowed Nese to roll up Grey and get the pinfall victory.

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari defeated Curt Stallion and August Grey

Anish’s Thoughts: This match had a lot of parts to it and it’s crazy to think that even in a show that only went around 35 minutes, this match felt like it ran too long. This match didn’t feel like a main event as much as it did like a second match. I felt there were one too many hope and heat spots which didn’t really allow Stallion or Grey to get over, and didn’t do anything for Nese and Daivari, who we have seen work a chin lock or a body scissors a hundred times. As well as they do those things, I don’t think this really helped anyone showcase anything, and when Stallion and Grey did get their offense in, they weren’t able to allow their moves to sink in as the match kept moving from spot to spot.

Overall, this was a fair to midland show, if you check out one match I would suggest the Mansoor vs. Adonis match because it did tell a very concise and consistent story, which was interesting to watch.



