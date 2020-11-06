11/06 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens, plus Seth Rollins vs. Otis, Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin, and Ruby Riott vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya for spots on Team Smackdown at Survivor Series

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens, plus Seth Rollins vs. Otis, Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin, and Ruby Riott vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya for spots on Team Smackdown at Survivor Series, and more (25:59)…

Click here for the November 6 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

