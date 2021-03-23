“Young Rock” on NBC, Impact Wrestling, NWA Powerrr returns, AEW Dark, Impact In 60 theme, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ray Gordy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

-The fifth episode of “Young Rock” series airs tonight on NBC at 7CT/8ET. The title of tonight’s episode is “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and the description lists Ata’s relationship with Dwayne gets tested after she makes a heartbreaking discovery about her son, and she must take matters into her own hands with Rocky on the road.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes the return of Kenny Omega and Don Callis. Impact is preceded by the one-hour Before The Impact pre-show at 6CT/7ET. John Moore’s recaps of Impact are available shortly after each show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Wednesdays.

-NWA Powerrr returns tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The show is available as part of a bundle purchase.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. Tonight’s show will feature the best of James Storm.

-Impact will also air the TNA No Surrender 2012 pay-per-view today at 2CT/3ET on AXS TV. The show includes the Bound For Glory Series finals, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. AJ Styles and Kurt Angle for the TNA Tag Titles, Magnus (Nick Aldis) vs. Rob Van Dam, Zema Ion (Joaquin Wilde) vs. Sonjay Dutt for the X Division Title, Brooke Tessmacher vs. Tara for the Knockouts Championship, and Bully Ray vs. James Storm and Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy in the Bound For Glory Series semifinal matches.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hiroyoshi Tenzan (Hiroyoshi Yamamoto) is 50.

-Ray Gordy (Terry Ray Gordy, Jr.) is 42. He wrestled as Jesse and Slam Master J in WWE.