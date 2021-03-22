03/22 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: WrestleMania matches announced, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Peyton Royce in a non-title match, Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles, Randy Orton and The Fiend, Rhea Ripley debuts

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: WrestleMania matches announced, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Peyton Royce in a non-title match, Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles, Randy Orton and The Fiend, Rhea Ripley debuts, and more (29:08)…

Click here to stream or download the March 22 WWE Raw audio review.

