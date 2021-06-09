WWE promotes Poppy’s new EP

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to promote the new Poppy EP.

Post-genre art and music visionary Poppy appeared on WWE’s global NXT television program last night to announce the surprise-release of a new five song EP, EAT – NXT SOUNDTRACK, released in a special partnership between WWE and Sumerian Records. While the combination of a powerhouse sports and entertainment company and a fashionable paragon of high culture might seem uncanny on its surface, it will likely come as no surprise to close followers of Poppy, who has turned in a steady series of show stopping performances on WWE NXT over the past year. The new EP includes “Dark Dark World,” the theme song for NXT TakeOver: In Your House this Sunday, “EAT,” which initially debuted in an iconic live GRAMMY performance in March, and “Say Cheese,” which was teased in an NXT performance in April. It also closely follows her recent cover of “Fear of Dying”, originally by the 90’s alternative shock rock band Jack Off Jill, her partnership with Viktor and Rolf as the face of their blockbuster fragrance Flowerbomb with L’Oreal, and her recently announced collaborative line of shoes with Koi Footwear, all of which marks the start of another huge year for Poppy.

“NXT is all about individuality and building characters and Poppy has built her own brand in a similar fashion to become the world-renowned artist she is today,” said Paul Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development. “Releasing her new EP EAT – NXT SOUNDTRACK during NXT television adds another unique layer to our longstanding partnership.”

“Poppy has been a staple within NXT for nearly three years and her music continues to resonate strongly with our passionate NXT fanbase,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “Leveraging WWE’s global reach to release her new EP EAT – NXT SOUNDTRACK has proven yet again to be beneficial for both parties and we look forward to what the future holds.”

“Not since Cyndi Lauper and the birth of WrestleMania have we seen an iconic female rock star and pro wrestling collide in such a culturally fascinating way,” said Ash Avildsen, Sumerian Founder/CEO. “This is a historical moment for Sumerian, an inspiring story for the new generation of WWE fans and a glimpse into the future of what’s to come from the brilliant mind and vision of Poppy.”

EAT – NXT SOUNDTRACK marks the next step in the singer’s bold evolution, as heralded by her recent global livestream event The Last Disagreement, which marked the end of her ambitious, genre-defying I Disagree era. I Disagree was a decisive document of her progression from internet phenomenon to musician of unparalleled aplomb, yielding critical acclaim in the form of cover stories for NME, Revolver, KERRANG, Upset, TUSH, inclusion on several best of 2020 lists (#1 Upset, #12 Revolver, #19 Popbuzz, #23 Kerrang, etc.), as well as a GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance (BLOODMONEY), making her the first solo female artist ever nominated in the category.

Powell’s POV: There’s no truth to the rumor that Poppy lives in the basement of the WWE Performance Center. I think they let her move upstairs.