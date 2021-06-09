NXT Takeover In Your House lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover In Your House event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

-Karrion Kross vs. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano in a five-way for the NXT Championship.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Bronson Reed and “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. “Legado del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza for the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Tag Titles.

-Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Championship.

-Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez.

Powell’s POV: Yes, the Reed and MSK characters actually agreed to put their titles on the line in exchange for, well, nothing. Join me for my live review of Takeover on Sunday beginning with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET. The main card airs on Peacock at 6CT/7ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members.