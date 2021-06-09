What's happening...

AEW president Tony Khan comments on Lio Rush’s retirement

June 9, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan issued a statement via the AEW Twitter page regarding the retirement of Lio Rush.

Powell’s POV: For those who missed it, Rush announced his retirement on Tuesday after revealing that he suffered a separated AC joint. He intends to honor his remaining commitments to New Japan Pro Wrestling once he is healthy.

