By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will face “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in a tornado tag match on Tuesday’s NXT television show.

Powell’s POV: This was the only match announced for Tuesday due to NXT having Takeover on Sunday night. Join John Moore for his weekly live review of the NXT television show every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET.