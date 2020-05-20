AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Colt Cabana, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Randy Savage, Road Dogg, Akam of AOP

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show features MJF vs. Marko Stunt and final hype for Saturday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT TV was taped last Wednesday in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley and two more Interim NXT Title tournament matches. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on the late Steve “Dr. Death” Williams.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast featured Martha Hart discussing the life and times of her late husband Owen Hart. The previous show had Bruce Jingles. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast looks back at Survivor Series 2018. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-Colt Cabana’s latest podcasts focus on independent wrestlers discussing how they have been affected by the pandemic. The latest guests include Effy, Guancholo, and Warhorse. Check out the show at Soundcloud.com/coltcabana.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes with wrestlers featured appearances by Mick Foley and Paul Lazenby. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Randy Savage (Randy Poffo) died at age 58 on May 20, 2011. Savage was driving and his wife was a passenger when he became unresponsive and crashed into a tree. His wife suffered minor injuries during the crash.

-Brian “Road Dogg” James is 51. James works as a producer for NXT and at the WWE Performance Center.

-Akam (Sunny Dhinsa) of the AOP tag team is 27. The duo is currently sidelined while Rezar (Gzim Selmani) recovers from surgery to repair a torn bicep. Rezar suffered the injury in March and early estimates were that it would require six to eight months of recovery time.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

