WWE Raw viewership and rating for the brand’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.581 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.614 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.44 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.624 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.648 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.472 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fifth, fourth, and sixth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. A pair of NBA Playoff games topped Monday’s cable ratings, and an NBA post-game show finished third. The May 3, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.872 million viewers and a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic.