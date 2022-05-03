Tony Khan announces a “dream match” for AEW Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan announced what he called a “dream match” for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Khan announced that Rey Fenix will face Dante Martin in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Powell’s POV: Labeling this a dream match is probably overstating it, but that’s what promoters do. Of course, it’s all subjective and I am looking forward to the match. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of AEW Dynamite as the show airs Wednesday at 7CT/8ET on TBS.