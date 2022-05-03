Tony Khan announces a “dream match” for AEW Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW President Tony Khan announced what he called a “dream match” for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Khan announced that Rey Fenix will face Dante Martin in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Cup tournament.
Powell’s POV: Labeling this a dream match is probably overstating it, but that’s what promoters do. Of course, it’s all subjective and I am looking forward to the match. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of AEW Dynamite as the show airs Wednesday at 7CT/8ET on TBS.
Tomorrow night on @TBSNetwork, we have a dream match with a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Cup Tournament on the line as @lucha_angel1 will battle @ReyFenixMx!
Dante Martin vs. Rey Fenix
Tomorrow night on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/FGTIvIca0i
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 3, 2022
Two no selling flippy midgets with zero charisma. Flip, flip, flip, flip, dive, dive, flip, dive, dive, flip, flip, flip. That’s the whole match.
Your eyes will be glued to the TV as usual. There must be a term for this sort of mental illness?
Enough of the hyperbole from this guy. Sure Dante Martin is a good wrestler, but when Fenix is healthy, Martin isn’t in his class yet. “Dream Match” status should be reserved for the first ever Kurt Angle vs Samoa Joe match. Or the classic Samoa Joe vs Christopher Daniels vs AJ Styles match. Every week Khan turns into Dixie Carter 2.0. His hype never lives up to the expectation. And yet he doesn’t get called out for it. I don’t get it. But he’s still playing with Daddy’s money, so I guess he gets the pass from the press & fans.