What's happening...

AEW Collision rating opposite WWE Fastlane

October 10, 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 353,000 viewers for TNT, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. Collision produced a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s show had 327,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating while facing NXT No Mercy. AEW started an hour early on Saturday to avoid having the first hour of Collision run opposite the WWE Fastlane event. It will be interesting to see whether the numbers bounce back on Saturday when they won’t face WWE competition.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.