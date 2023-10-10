AEW Collision rating opposite WWE Fastlane

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 353,000 viewers for TNT, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. Collision produced a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s show had 327,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating while facing NXT No Mercy. AEW started an hour early on Saturday to avoid having the first hour of Collision run opposite the WWE Fastlane event. It will be interesting to see whether the numbers bounce back on Saturday when they won’t face WWE competition.