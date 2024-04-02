What's happening...

Anthony Henry and Slim J comment on being released by AEW

April 2, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Anthony Henry and Slim J posted the following social media messages after being released by AEW on Monday.

Powell’s POV: Slim J wasn’t lying about his bad gimmick. Here’s wishing both wrestlers the best going forward. For those who missed it, AEW also released Stu Grayson, Dasha, Gravity, The Boys, Parker Boudreaux, Jora Johl, and Jose the Assistant on Monday.

