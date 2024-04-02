Anthony Henry and Slim J comment on being released by AEW

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Anthony Henry and Slim J posted the following social media messages after being released by AEW on Monday.

The amount of support I am receiving during this very difficult time is amazing, and I appreciate all of it. I don’t know what is next for me. I don’t know if wrestling is something I still want to pursue. I am devastated. Regarsless, I am always a #workhorsemen — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) April 2, 2024

Thank you to the fans that supported me. My gimmick was trash. I get that. I knew that. My work wasn’t though. I worked my shoot job through both contracts with AEW. My role there was to act rich. I’ve always been far from that in real life. Promise that. — The Real Slim J (@tadpoleslimj) April 2, 2024

All I wanted to do once I was signed. Was to get my wife and daughter out of the shit hole we live in. They’re my everything by far.i failed. Does it mean I quit. Not at all. Mouths to feed and I’m broke asf. So I’m looking for a second, second job. Stop sleeping on me. — The Real Slim J (@tadpoleslimj) April 2, 2024

Powell’s POV: Slim J wasn’t lying about his bad gimmick. Here’s wishing both wrestlers the best going forward. For those who missed it, AEW also released Stu Grayson, Dasha, Gravity, The Boys, Parker Boudreaux, Jora Johl, and Jose the Assistant on Monday.