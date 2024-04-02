Endeavor going private, TKO to remain publicly traded

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE parent company Endeavor is being acquired and taken private. CNBC reports that private equity firm Silver Lake will acquire Endeavor for $27.50 per share. The same report states that TKO will remain publicly traded as part of the deal. Read more at CNBC.com.

Powell’s POV: Endeavor is the majority owner of TKO, which owns WWE and UFC. Silver Lake has been invested in Endeavor since 2012 and is now acquiring full ownership. Unless I’m missing something, it should be business as usual on the TKO side.