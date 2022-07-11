AEW Rampage lineup: ROH Championship match set for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty for the ROH Championship

-The Gunn Club explain why they turned on The Acclaimed

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix

Powell’s POV: Gresham turned heel and joined Tully Blanchard Enterprises on last week show. Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).