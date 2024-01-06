AEW Battle of the Belts IX lineup: Title match announced for Saturday’s TNT special

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts XI television special.

-Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: It appears AEW’s plan for Jericho is to simply forge ahead. His name was booed by some fans when the match was announced during Saturday’s AEW Collision.

Battle of the Belts IX will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. The one-hour special will air immediately following AEW Collision on Saturday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. I am unlikely to cover Collision or BOTB live on Saturday due to TNA Hard To Kill taking place the same night.