NXT Takeover In Your House, WWE Smackdown, AEW Dynamite, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Dusty Rhodes, Hikaru Shida, Mike Enos, Johnny Candido

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Takeover In Your House will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show is headlined by Karrion Kross vs. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne in a five-way for the NXT Championship. Join me for my live review as the show streams on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally) on Sunday beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET. The main show begins at the new start time of 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review after the show.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. WWE is advertising “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review after the show.

-AEW Dynamite was taped last week in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Miro vs. Evil Uno for the TNT Championship. Jake Barnett has the week off, so join John Moore for his live review as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My Dot Net Members’ audio review will probably be delayed until Saturday due to Smackdown and Dynamite airing back to back.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Enos, who also worked as Blake Beverly, is 54.

-Johnny Candido (Johnny Candito) is 39.

-Former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida is 33.

-The legendary Dusty Rhodes (a/k/a Virgil Riley Runnels Jr.) died at age 69 on June 11, 2015.