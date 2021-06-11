NJPW Strong preview: Two tag matches and a singles matches to stream tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Alex Coughlin vs. Hikuleo.

-Lio Rush and Rocky Romero vs. The DKC and Clark Connors.

-Jordan Clearwater and Misterioso vs. Wheeler Yuta and Fred Yehi.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.