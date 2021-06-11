AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Miro vs. Evil Uno for the TNT Championship.

-Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Brandon Cutler vs. Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston.

-Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Hangman Page and Preston “10” Vance.

-Darby Allin and Sting appear to respond to Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky’s challenge to face Allin and any partner other than Sting.

-Cody interviewed by Tony Schiavone.

-Christian Cage vs. Angelico.

-Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch.

-Lance Archer in action.

-The Pinnacle speak for the first time since Stadium Stampede.

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s Dynamite was taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Recent episodes have been bumped from the usual Wednesday slot due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. Jake Barnett has the week off, so join John Moore for our weekly live review of Dynamite tonight at 9CT/10ET. My audio review for Dot Net Members will most likely be pushed back to Saturday due to having back to back shows to cover.