AEW Rampage lineup: Four matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta.

-Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander, Red Velvet, and Layla Hirsch.

-Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett.

Powell’s POV: AEW is also advertising a special look at the Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez rivalry. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members will hear his same night audio review.