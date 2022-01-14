Paul Vachon on daughter Luna Vachon, brother Mad Dog Vachon, and Andre the Giant

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

On daughter Luna Vachon: “People in the wrestling business really accepted her. They really did. I’m not surprised. As long as I knew her, I loved her as much as she loved me. They (doctors) were treating her once in a while. She didn’t have trouble with the medication or anything like that. She just wanted to stand out. Her father and her husband were one of the biggest villains in the world. Let’s face it. We were in a business where if you were not on top, you didn’t make any money.”

On Andre The Giant: “I had begun promoting in Montreal. I had a guy wrestling for me. He had been a wrestler in Montreal when I was a kid. After a while, he had a big star in Europe. He was like 6’4, weighing 280 lbs. One time, he came promoting in Montreal, and he said ‘They have a giant in France. His name is Andre Roussimoff.’ and he says ‘If you don’t send for him, you’re nuts!’ One thing about Andre the Giant, he knew he was not going to live very long. They had told him, because he kept on growing and growing and growing, they said ‘after a while your heart is going to stop, because it won’t be able to carry the load.’ He knew he wasn’t going to live very long, so he lived every day as if it was his last. I went out with him in the early days, and we’d go out drinking all night, and at 6 o’clock in the morning, he would try drag me out of the hotel room to go drink some more. I said, ‘No, no, no, god dang it! No more!’ Women flocked after him. They chased him everywhere.”

On brother Mad Dog Vachon: “He (Mad Dog) was the smallest of all my brothers and me. I even had a couple sisters that were taller than him. When he went in there, he was the toughest son of a gun in the world, and, you know what? He was, even though he was shorter than all his brothers. My brother was the kind of guy that would take his four year old, four or five year old brother along with him for road work. And after a while, when you’re four or five years old, you’re going to get fed up. So I would get fed up, after four or five miles, I would sit on the ground and I wouldn’t run any more. So my dad went and picked me up, put me on his shoulders, and run the rest of the 15, 20 miles that he hadn’t planned for the day. He would say, after a while, when I told that story in front of people everywhere, he would say ‘Well, you know what they say. He’s not heavy, he’s my brother”

Other topics include Stampede wrestling, Stu Hart, Vince McMahon Sr., Vince McMahon Jr., the WWWF, the WWF, breaking Andre the Giant into the business, and more.

