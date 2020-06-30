WWE Raw viewership bombs

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.735 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.922 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: I can’t say that I’m surprised that the advertising focusing on a double contract signing didn’t lead to good numbers. The cable news networks are not to blame this time around, as each of their prime time shows finished below Raw in the adults 18-49 demographic. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.862 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.751 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.592 million viewers. The July 1, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.496 million viewers.