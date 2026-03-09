WWE Raw preview: Intercontinental Title match, a gauntlet match, and a hoss fight 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Penta vs. Original El Grande Americano for the Intercontinental Title

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Ivy Nile in a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title

-Oba Femi vs. Rusev

Powell’s POV: Adam Pearce added the Intercontinental Title in an online video released on Sunday. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are not scheduled for this show. They are both advertised for next week’s Raw. Lesnar is scheduled for five straight Raw appearances, while Reigns is advertised for four out of five Raw shows.

Tonight’s Raw will be live from Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).