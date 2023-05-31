WWE Raw rating for the WWE Night of Champions fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.611 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down slightly from last week’s 1.638 million average. Raw delivered a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.54 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.642 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.696 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.495 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fifth, fourth, and sixth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The May 30, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.497 million viewers and a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Memorial Day edition with the brand’s Hell in a Cell go-home show.

The ratings are delayed this week due to Monday’s Memorial Day holiday. The NXT numbers should be available on Thursday morning, and then things should get back to normal starting with the AEW Dynamite ratings being released on Thursday afternoon.