AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Adam Cole and Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho and Saraya in a mixed tag match

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Bandido

-Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose in an open challenge match for the TBS Title

-Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. “Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Leona

-Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita speak

-Tony Khan makes an announcement about the AEW Collision premiere

-Jay White and Juice Robinson speak

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from San Diego, California at Viejas Arena. AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight.