AEW Dynamite in Chicago (reports needed), AEW Dynamite poll results, Jeff Hardy, Mickie James, Athena, Tank Toland

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. The show includes Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in a semifinal AEW Trios Titles tournament match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. Please note that my audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will most likely be delayed until Thursday morning this week.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago, as well as Friday’s AEW Rampage in Chicago. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 25 percent of the vote. B finished second with 24 percent. F finished a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tank Toland (John Toland) is 49. He also worked as James Dick.

-Jeff Hardy is 45.

-Mickie James is 43.

-Athena (Adrienne Reese) is 34. She worked as Ember Moon in WWE.