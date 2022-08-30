08/30 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller, Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend and Pretty Deadly, Diamond Mine vs. Gallus, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a non-title match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller, Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend and Pretty Deadly, Diamond Mine vs. Gallus, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a non-title match, and more (53:24)…

Click here for the August 30 NXT 2.0 audio review.

