WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s show heading into the Royal Rumble

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.448 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.470 million overnight number that was released on Saturday, and down from the previous episode’s 2.562 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown won the night in the adults 18-49 and adults 18-34 demographics for all network shows, and won the males 18-49 demographic.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

