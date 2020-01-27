WWE Raw preview: Edge returns, Raw Tag Title match, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Edge appears.

-Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy vs. Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Liv Morgan vs. Lana with Rusev and Bobby Lashley banned from ringside.

Powell’s POV: WWE is also playing up the possibility of Royal Rumble match winners Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair revealing which titles they will challenge for at WrestleMania. Raw will be held in San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center. Join me for my live review as Raw airs at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



