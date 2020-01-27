01/27 ProWrestling.net Live: Jason Powell and Will Pruett take calls and discuss WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Worlds Collide, NWA Hard Times, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet), and Will Pruett (@itswilltime), Dot Net Co-Senior Staffer

ProWrestling.net Live featured Jason Powell and Will Pruett taking listener calls coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble event, WWE Worlds Collide, and the NWA Hard Times events. ProWrestling.net Live airs the day after WWE pay-per-view events at PWAudio.net. The next live show will be Monday, March 9, the day after WWE Elimination Chamber…

Click here for the January 27 ProWrestling.net Live.

