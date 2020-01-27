WWE Men’s Royal Rumble 2020: The length of time each wrestler was in the match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net Member Efren Bojorquez (@savedbtpod) send the following times of how long the WWE Royal Rumble participants were in the men’s match from the time they entered the ring through their eliminations. The women’s match times were listed earlier today.

1. Brock Lesnar: 26:23

2. Elias: 1:01

3. Erick Rowan: 0.0731 (Shortest)

4. Robert Roode: 0:42

5. John Morrison: 0.876

6. Kofi Kingston: 5:06

7. Rey Mysterio: 2.54

8. Big E: 0:53

9. Cesaro: 0:18

10. Shelton Benjamin: 0:37

11. Shinsuke Nakamura: 0:20

12. MVP: 0:24

13. Keith Lee: 3:33

14. Braun Strowman: 1:49

15. Ricochet: 3:02

16. Drew McIntyre: 34:10 (Longest, Winner)

17. The Miz: 0:29

18. AJ Styles: 7:49

19. Dolph Ziggler: 12:20

20. Karl Anderson: 9:46

21. Edge: 23:42

22. King Corbin: 4:04

23. Matt Riddle: 0:41

24. Luke Gallows: 2:00

25. Randy Orton: 14:38

26. Roman Reigns: 16:01

27. Kevin Owens: 6:59

28. Aleister Black: 5:06

29. Samoa Joe: 4:25

30. Seth Rollins: 4:00

