Pat Patterson dead at age 79

December 2, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling legend Pat Patterson (born Pierre Clermont) died Wednesday at age 79. Reports indicate that he was hospitalized while battling cancer prior to his death. WWE.com confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Powell’s POV: Patterson was an in-ring great and was openly gay throughout his career at a time when that was considered taboo in the wrestling industry. Patterson was named the first Intercontinental Champion when he was credited with winning a fictitious tournament in Rio de Janeiro. Following his in-ring career, Patterson became Vince McMahon’s righthand man on the creative side of the business and is known as the creator of the Royal Rumble match. On a side note, I had the pleasure of listening to Patterson share some stories one night in Minneapolis and it was something that I will never forget. My condolences to Pat’s friends and family at this difficult time.

