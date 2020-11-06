11/6 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Otis, Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin, and Ruby Riott vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya for spots on Team Smackdown at Survivor Series

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,107)

Live from in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired November 6, 2020 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Cole touted ThunderDome and plugged the sponsor… Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks made her entrance. Cole said the rivalry between Banks and Bayley would come to an end tonight. A video package focused on Banks and Bayley.

Bayley was interviewed by Kayla Braxton on the Gorilla Position set. Bayley said the video package left out the part about how Banks loses whenever she tries to defend a title she has won. Bayley said the rivalry would end the way it started with Banks crippled in the ring by her own failure. Bayley made her entrance while Cole hyped that the winner would face Asuka at Survivor Series…

1. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Ring announcer Greg Hamilton delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Banks went for her finisher early in the match, but Bayley escaped to ringside heading into a commercial break. [C]

Banks performed a meteora on Bayley, who rolled to ringside. Banks followed to the apron and performed a cross body block on Bayley on the floor. [C] Banks went for a Backstabber, but Bayley countered into a Bayley to Belly attempt that Banks avoided. Banks went for the Bank Statement again, but Bayley escaped and kicked Banks into the ringside barricade.

Bayley grabbed a kendo stick and slid it into the ring. The referee took grabbed the kendo stick while Bayley pulled out her trusty chair. Bayley made a weak attempt to hit Banks with the chair, but Banks ended up with it and tossed it over the ringside barricade.

Bayley hit Banks with a Backstabber and a Bayley to Belly for a good near fall. Bayley caught Banks with a running knee and a belly to back suplex for another near fall. Bayley shook her head in frustration. Bayley put Banks in her own finisher while Cole reminded viewers that Banks was nursing a neck injury. The referee caught Bayley using the ropes for leverage. Banks rolled onto Bayley for a near fall that broke the hold.

Both women ended up on the apron. Bayley charged at Banks, who moved, causing Bayley to run headfirst into the ring post. Banks applied the Bank Statement and got the submission win…

Sasha Banks defeated Bayley in 18:20 to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Cole hyped the Survivor Series qualifiers while Banks headed to the stage. Banks posed with her title, then turned to head to the back and was hit with a superkick from Carmella, who had new red gear. Carmella face planted Banks on the stage, then mugged for the virtual crowd…

Powell’s POV: A strong match with some quality near falls for Bayley before Banks beat her in the end. The post match angle with Carmella attacking Banks was a quick transition to the next Banks’ feud. I’m just as curious to see what’s next for Bayley now that she lost this match. On a side note, I wonder if WWE planned to open the show with this title match from the start or if they moved it to the opening slot due to the threat of Fox cutting in with election coverage.

Jey Uso was shown backstage getting a coffee while standing in front of the the ring interview set. Kevin Owens showed up and wondered if Uso was fetching coffee for Roman Reigns and wondered if that should be Paul Heyman’s job. Uso took offense and wondered if Owens thought his family was a joke. Owens said no and said he was just checking in on him since they are partners at Survivor Series. Owens suggested that Jey switch to decaf coffee… [C]

The broadcast team hyped Survivor Series as the Final Farewell for Undertaker. Graves hyped that Taker would appear live at Survivor Series… The broadcast team recapped Carmella’s attack on Banks. Cole noted that Carmella tweeted earlier in the day about “today being the day” and everyone finding out that she’s untouchable…

Jey Uso was interviewed by Braxton on the ring interview set. She set up a video package on his recent saga with Roman Reigns. Braxton asked Jey for his reaction to the video, which concluded with his attack on Daniel Bryan. Uso said Bryan was a friend, but he’s not blood. Braxton brought up Uso having to do what Reigns told him or he would be kicked out of the family. Paul Heyman showed up and said Reigns did not authorize the interview. Heyman told Uso not to keep Reigns waiting…

Rey Mysterio was on the phone trying to track down his daughter. Dominik showed up and pointed out that Mysterio wasn’t dressed yet and his match was up next. Rey told Dom to find his sister. When Dom walked away, King Corbin showed up and took a cheap shot at Rey and then put the boots to him… [C] An ad for Raw hyped Drew McIntyre appearing on A Moment of Bliss…