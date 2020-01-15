Triple Threat for an NXT Cruiserweight Title shot added to tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT has added Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Tyler Breeze vs. Lio Rush in a Triple Threat to tonight’s USA Network show lineup. The winner of the match will earn a spot in the four-way match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at the January 25 Worlds Collide event.

Powell’s POV: There’s no indication yet as to how the other two challengers for Angel Garza’s championship will be determined, but WWE has noted that they will both be members of the NXT UK roster. Join me for live coverage of NXT as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John Moore has the night off, but he will be by on Thursday with his audio review and the NXT Hit List.



