Rocky Johnson dead at age 75

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rocky Johnson (borne Wayde Douglas Bowles) died on Wednesday at age 75. The cause of death is unknown as of this update. The news was first reported by the Cauliflower Alley Club’s twitter page.

Powell’s POV: Johnson started his career in 1964 and officially retired in 1991. He and tag partner Tony Atlas were the first black team to win the WWF Tag Titles, and Johnson held numerous singles and tag titles throughout his career. Rocky is the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has yet to comment on his father’s passing as of this update. My condolences to the Johnson family as well as Rocky’s friends and fans.

Horrible news to pass along. We just learned that Rocky Johnson passed away today at the age of 75. His accolades in this business, all the people he influenced, all his accomplishments, and we are so deeply sorry and wish his family nothing but the most love at this time pic.twitter.com/3AvzVwylPH — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) January 15, 2020



