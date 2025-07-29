What's happening...

NXT TV preview: NXT North American Championship set for tonight’s show

July 29, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ethan Page vs. Santino Marella for the NXT North American Championship

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights (Heights can leave No Quarter Catch Crew if he wins)

-Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley

-Jaida Parker vs. Jazmyn Nyx

Powell’s POV: The NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

