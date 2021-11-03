Powell’s NXT 2.0 Hit List: Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade, Xyon Quinn vs. Robert Stone, Boa vs. Grayson Walker

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT 2.0 Hits

Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams: A fun main event tag match. The most intriguing part of this actually occurred prior to the match when Gargano made his entrance and had a moment with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. They seem to be foreshadowing a renewal of their rivalry. Under normal circumstances, I would argue that they have told their story and not enough time has passed to revisit their feud. But it would clearly be the best thing on NXT 2.0, and with Gargano’s contract expiring soon, it may be now or never for the addition of another chapter in NXT.

Mandy Rose and Io Shirai: Rose is showing more poise on the mic these days. There’s not much substance to her “I’m hot, you’re not” style promos, but her confidence is carrying her. The brawl with Shirai set up Rose’s next title feud and next week’s six-woman tag team match.

Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade: The new Kai character is intriguing. She’s acting unhinged, yet also showed restraint when she could have destroyed Jade after the match. Kai has been the MVP’s of NXT’s women’s division at times and I’m looking forward to watching her new persona evolve.

Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase: A solid bounce back win for Breakker. It was followed by a nice mission statement promo that established that he’s not finished chasing Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship.

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza: The right team went over. O’Reilly and Wagner have zero chemistry together and at this point on can only hope that O’Reilly’s deal is up soon so that he has the option of moving on. Wilde and Mendoza are a good team that has been cast as lackeys for Santos Escobar. I hope the goal of the match was to position them as a quality tag team, but I suspect we’ll be seeing O’Reilly and Wagner go over in a rematch.

Solo Sikoa vs. Jeet Rama: A good squash match win for WWE’s newest Uso brother.

NXT 2.0 Misses

Overall Show: There are more Hits than Misses when it comes to what happens inside the ring. My issue with NXT 2.0 is mostly with what’s happening outside the ring. The poker games, talkshows, and other silly skits have created a campy sports entertainment vibe that is really bringing the show down.

Boa vs. Grayson Waller: The best thing I can say about it is that it didn’t overstay its welcome. Waller has charisma, but I still don’t understand his boxer look. If nothing else, he should benefit from working with LA Knight.

Xyon Quinn vs. Robert Stone: Stone is always good for a chuckle, but I really could have done without Quinn busting into the “Sexy Boy” song and dance number. Yes, it showed off another side of his personality, but it’s a side that should have stayed hidden forever.