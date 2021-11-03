Renee Paquette’s first public comments since husband Jon Moxley entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE broadcast team member Renee Paquette took to social media on Wednesday for the first time since it was announced that her husband Jon Moxley is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. “Thanks for this outpouring of support,” Paquette wrote on Twitter. “Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more.”

Powell’s POV: It’s great to see Paquette write that she couldn’t possibly love her husband more. The couple welcomed their first child back in June, so I’m sure this has been a challenging time for them. I continue to wish the entire family the very best.