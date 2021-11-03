What's happening...

Renee Paquette’s first public comments since husband Jon Moxley entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program

November 3, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE broadcast team member Renee Paquette took to social media on Wednesday for the first time since it was announced that her husband Jon Moxley is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. “Thanks for this outpouring of support,” Paquette wrote on Twitter. “Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more.”

Powell’s POV: It’s great to see Paquette write that she couldn’t possibly love her husband more. The couple welcomed their first child back in June, so I’m sure this has been a challenging time for them. I continue to wish the entire family the very best.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.