NXT 2.0 TV viewership for the post Halloween Havoc edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 631,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 746,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 30th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .15 in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .18 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The week before Halloween Havoc produced 606,000 viewers and a .14 in the 18-49 demo. The deciding game of the World Series delivered 13.968 million viewers for Fox and was obviously strong competition for NXT. It was also a big night in cable news for election night, so NXT held up well all things considered.