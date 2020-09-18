09/18 Anish V’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Alex Zayne and ACH vs. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga, Rocky Romero and PJ Black vs. Fred Rosser and Misterioso, Adrian Quest, Logan Riegel, Clark Connors, and Danny Limelight vs. The DKC, Blake Christian, Jordan Clearwater, and Barrett Brown

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

Dot Net staffer Anish V reviews NJPW Strong: Alex Zayne and ACH vs. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga, Rocky Romero and PJ Black vs. Fred Rosser and Misterioso, Adrian Quest, Logan Riegel, Clark Connors, and Danny Limelight vs. The DKC, Blake Christian, Jordan Clearwater, and Barrett Brown, and more (7:45)…

Click here to stream or download the September 18 NJPW Strong audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...