MLW Fusion Alpha preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha online show.

-Caribbean Champion King Muertes in action

-Willow Nightingale and Zoey Sky vs. “The Sea Stars” Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo.

-Alex Kane prize fight open challenge.

-An update on the future of the MLW National Openweight Championship.

-An update on Calvin Tankman’s Opera Cup tournament status.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion Alpha streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are usually available during or immediately following the show, and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Fusion Alpha audio reviews.